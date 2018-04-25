Gangster Raja Acharya walks out of Jharpara jail

Cuttack: Gangster Raja Acharya who was granted bail by the Orissa High Court on April 20 in connection with the abduction of a Bhubaneswar-based Jyote Motors employee in 2010, walked out of Jharpara jail today.

The court had granted bail to Raja against deposit of Rs 50,000 and two sureties.

Reportedly, the High Court has asked Raja to depose at the Lingaraj police station every week. The court has also directed Raja to stay away from any kind of criminal or offensive activities.

Acharya had moved the High Court following rejection of his bail plea by the Bhubaneswar Additional District Judge Court in March last year.

The gangster was convicted in murder of judo coach Biranchi Das and was arrested from Goa on May 28, 2008.

He has been serving life imprisonment in Jharpara jail, Bhubaneswar since then.

Biranchi was murdered by Acharya over his alleged one-sided love affair with Odia actress Leslie Tripathy.

After grant of conditional bail yesterday by the High Court, it was expected that gangster may walk out of the jail as he has already been granted bail in other cases against him.