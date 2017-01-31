Gangster ‘Paatu’ escape bid foiled

Bhubaneswar: Notorious criminal Shahjahan Khan alias Paatu(aged 35) was caught by Commissionerate Police while trying to escape from on the premises of a local Court here on Monday evening. After ten minutes of police chase, Paatu was nabbed while he was trying to escape.

The incident occurred when Paatu during afternoon hours was brought to be produced in the court for trial. He was under the custody of four to five police persons. Earlier during the day, Artha Tatwa Chit Fund Chief, Pradip Sethy was also present at the venue and there was an argument taking place between Sethy and Reserve Inspector Bhabani Shankar Jena. Following an argument between the duos, huge crowd was gathered at the venue. Even, police officials including DCP and ACP also rushed to spot to solve the matter.

Taking advantage of the scene, Paatu successfully managed to escape from the police custody. Even the police in charge of his custody could not mark of his escape.

Meanwhile, Sethy shouted and informed police of Paatu been escaped from the custody. After about 10 minutes of hide and seek game between Paatu and the police, the former was nabbed from the block office road here in the city.

Earlier also, Paatu had escaped from the police custody while undergoing treatment at SCB Hospital in March 2005. Reward money was also announced for his arrest. On November 21 of last year, Paatu handed over by the locals of Nayapalli area while he was attempting chain loot from an woman. He was then kept at special jail in Jharpada.