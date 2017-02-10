Crime

Gangster Hyder’s two sons arrested

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The Quick Action Team (QAT) of the Commissionerate police on Thursday has arrested two sons of the dreaded gangster Hyder in the city. The sons, Sheik Azharuddin and Chunni, had come to meet their father who is stationed in Jharpada jail of the capital city.

As per police sources, there are many criminal cases against both of them in Kendrapada. Acting on a tip off, the police nabbed them as soon as they came to Bhubaneswar.

Police have seized a motorbike and a sword was seized from their possession. Later they were handed over to Kendrapada police.

It may be noted here that Hyder is undergoing life imprisonment for his involvement in mines trader Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra’s kidnap and murder case since October 26, 2015. His elder son is also serving jail term for cases regarding robbery, dacoity and extortion.

