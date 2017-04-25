Gangster Chhota Rajan gets 7 yrs jail in fake passport case

New Delhi: A special court on Tuesday awarded seven years in jail to underworld don Chhota Rajan and three other accused in the fake passport case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on each of them.

The other three persons, who were out on bail, were taken into custody on Monday after the verdict was announced.

The CBI in its chargesheet alleged that Chhota Rajan got issued a fake passport from Bengaluru in 1998-99 in connivance with Rahate, Shah and Lakshmanan in the name of Mohan Kumar.

Rajan is involved in over 85 cases, ranging from murder to extortion, smuggling and drug trafficking.

The don, held by the Indonesian police on October 25, 2015, was deported to India on November 6, 2015.