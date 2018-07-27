Gangster Abu Salem sends legal notice to ‘Sanju’ makers

New Delhi: Gangster Abu Salem has sent a legal notice to the makers of ‘Sanju’ for allegedly portraying wrong information about him in the movie.

The Gangster’s lawyer has sent the notice to Raj Kumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the distributors and the production companies involved, demanding the removal of scenes which allegedly caused defamation to the gangster and has also sought an apology from the makers of the movie.

The notice also threatens the makers with defamation case if the scenes are not removed within a period of 15 days.

The Rajkumar Hirani film has a scene where Ranbir Kapoor (pictured as Sanjay Dutt) gives confessional statement about the possession of arms and ammunition during the communal tensions around our country in the year 1993.

In the confession, Gangster Abu Salem’s role has been shown in providing with three AK-56 rifles to actor Sanjay Dutt via two ‘film directors’; who have been shown as his aides.

The AK-56 allegedly delivered by Salem, later booked actor Sanjay Dutt under Arms act.

No statement has come from the makers of the movie so far.

The gangster is serving a life sentence in jail after being convicted in the 1993 Mumbai blasts. He has also been sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment in 2002 extortion case by Delhi Court.