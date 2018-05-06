Gangstar with Rs.25000 bounty on head arrested by Delhi police

New Delhi: Delhi police arrested a gangstar in an encounter in South Delhi on Saturday evening. He was involved in crimes like loot, contract killing, abduction and murder of Ghaziabad builder and noida’s land mafia, Moti Goyal on april 15 following a dispute over a property in Nodia. A pistol and 12 live cartridges were recovered from his possession. He had Rs 25,000 as bounty on his head.

According to police, the gangstar identified as Harinder Pradhan, a resident of Gautam Buddha Nagar, was arrested in morning hours following brief encounter at Pul Prahaladpur on Mehrauli-Badarpur road. When police teams tried to stop his car, he hit the barricades in a bid to escape from spot.

“We received a tip-off that Pradhan was expected to come to Mehrauli through MB road. A trap was laid at Pul Prahaladpur and roads were barricaded by police party,” police DCP said.

“The police team signalled his car to stop but it sped off but ended up hitting police barricade. The driver, later identified as Pradhan, started firing at police party. An inspector-rank officer managed to snatch his carbine after a brief scuffle. At the same time, other police personnel retaliated and managed to overpower him. Five rounds were fired were from both sides and later Pradhan was nabbed.

A sub-inspector-rank officer and a constable were injured in the encounter. They were admitted to AIIMS where their condition is stated to be out of danger.