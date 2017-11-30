Gangrape victim should have avoided boarding auto with 3 men already sitting inside: Kirron Kher

New Delhi: Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher who had maintained silence over the gangrape of a 21-year-old on November 17, on Wednesday said the victim should have been more cautious and not boarded an autorickshaw in which already two men were sitting.

Calling the incident “terrible”, the MP said politicians don’t always have to come out and make noise to state the obvious.

“I am not the governor, administrator or chief minister, who can issue instructions to bring about changes. I can only advice,” she said. Stating that eve-teasing is more rampant in North India, the MP said: “If the men in North do not mend their ways, then women will set them right.”

A day later, Kirron clarified that her statement should not be politicised as former MP and Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal accused her of taking the issue lightly. “I had said that girls need to be more careful. Chandigarh Police sends a PCR if any girl calls for help on 100 at night.”

“Shame on those who tried to politicise this issue. They should talk about constructive things and not destructive,” she added.