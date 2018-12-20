Gang-rape victim succumbs in Koraput hospital

Koraput: A 32-year-old gang-rape survivor died while undergoing treatment at Saheed Laxman Nayak (SLN) Medical College and Hospital in Koraput on Thursday.

The married woman belonging to Siadimala village under Jeypore block in the district was allegedly gang-raped by two youths of the same village on December 5.

She battled for her life for nearly 15 days and breathed her last today. Tension erupted on the hospital premises following her death with villagers alleging medical negligence.

The woman was initially admitted to Koraput district headquarters hospital (DHH) and she was later shifted to the SLN Medical College and Hospital after her condition deteriorated.

On the basis of the complaint of the husband and mother-in-law of the victim, police arrested Kamal Lochan Dandasena (25) and Ramesh Dandasena (25) for the crime.