Gang-rape victim lodges complaint, husband stands by side

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The husband of a 19-year-old gang-rape victim, who had allegedly been raped by four persons for around two years, helped her lodge a police complaint after one of the accused persons continued to blackmail her.

The victim alleged that the prime accused, son of the landlord of her parental home, had filmed her being gang-raped on several occasions. The woman got married last month. But the prime accused had still been seeking sexual favours from her. Undeterred by her repeated rejections, the accused had started blackmailing the woman threatening that he would show the films to her husband if she did not oblige.

Getting the complaint on May 10, police swung into action and arrested one of the accused from an undisclosed location in the city yesterday. He was forwarded to court today and their bail pleas were rejected.

The victim had been staying at a rented accommodation with her parents in Khurda Town police limits for the last 10 years. She moved away from the house to stay with her husband only after her marriage last month.

