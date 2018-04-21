Gang of auto-lifters busted in Delhi, 20 stolen cars recovered

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police busted a gang of auto-lifters operating in the national capital and the neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, an Official said today.

The police also recovered 20 stolen cars, including Honda Civic, Toyota Innova, Toyota Fortuner, from their possession, official said.

The five accused were identified as Vijay Gulati, a native of Karnal in Haryana, Satbir (30), Imran (35), Laxman (50) and Abhilash (29).

During interrogation, the accused admitted that they used to steal vehicles and sell them after changing chassis and engine number, the official said.

He said the gang members through their links in UP and Haryana used to procure the documents of accidental/total loss vehicles from Insurance companies and conveyed the details of the cars to their associates.