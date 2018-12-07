Game of Thrones season 8 teaser leaves fans in mystery

London: The first official teaser for Game of Thrones season eight has arrived and it left fans baffled with a number of unanswered questions. The short clip was tweeted out with the words “Fire and ice”.

The trailer hints that the final season of the wildly popular HBO series will be a showdown between the forces of fire (Daenerys, her dragons, and the fiery blood of the Targaryens) and ice (those pesky White Walkers).

The teaser shows the Stone Table, that great map of Westeros located in the castle at Dragonstone, begin to freeze from the north.

The wolf, representing the forces of Winterfell freezes to solid, followed by a Targaryen dragon. Then the perspective shifts and flames engulf the south.

Most notably, the lion of Lannister burns up. Eventually, the ice and fire merge in the middle of the table.

Till now the fans just had a scant two seconds of Game of Thrones ’ final season: a hug between Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner).

While fan theories are doing rounds on social media, viewers have to wait for the final season to be on air to find out what it has in the store.

Game of Thrones will return for its eighth and final season in 2019.