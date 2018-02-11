Gamang writes to Governor for CBI probe into Kunduli incident

Bhubaneswar: Former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Giridhar Gamang today wrote a letter to Odisha Governor SC Jamir urging to direct State Government to hand over the Kunduli gang rape and suicide case to CBI.

“There is a need of handing over the case to CBI. The Governor may direct the government of Odisha to hand over the Kunduli incident to CBI under article 244 (1) of the constitution,” he wrote in the letter.

The former CM stated people and family members of the victim are not satisfied with the investigation undertaken by different State agencies to unearth the truth, following which he also requested the Governor to direct the Odisha government to submit detailed report on Kunduli incident from the day one to till date.

Gamang further stated the State Government should take adequate measures to prevent such incidents in the fifth schedule areas like Kunduli in Koraput district.

Notably, the brother of the minor victim has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking CBI inquiry into the incident.