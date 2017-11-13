Gajendra Singh Shekhawat meets Brunda Sahu’s family in Bargarh

Baragarh: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday met the family members of deceased farmer Brunda Sahu of Kalapani village in Bargarh district, who committed suicide on Novmber1, a day before he had set his pest-affected paddy crops on fire.

The Minister talked to the family members on account of recent pest attack and Rajesh, son of late Brunda Sahu, asked the minister to help their family in this time of crisis.

“While hundreds of leaders from different political parties have been coming to our home after my father committed suicide, we are yet to receive any help from the government or others. Please help my family in this time of crisis,” Rajesh asked the Union Minister.

Earlier on the day, Shekhawat visited many parts of the district to take stock of the pest affected paddy crops and other issues of farmers accompanied with Odisha BJP’s legislature party leader Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, State BJP President Basant Pand and other party leaders.

Recently, farmers of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Nuapada, Ganjam, Sambalpur, Rayagada districts in the state set their crops on fire on acres and acres of paddy fields as they could not stop the attack of brown planthopper pest. As many as nine farmers have ended their lives over crop loss due to pest attack in last few weeks.

However, the Odisha government has already announced a package of 124 crore rupees for the farmers affected by pest attack in different areas of the state during this Kharif season.