Gajapati road mishap: Naveen announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia each

Pragativadi News Service
Gajapati accident

Bhubaneswar: Expressing deep condolence over the death of nine persons who were killed in a fatal road mishap in Gajapati district on Tuesday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

Naveen also expressed his concern for the injured persons and ordered for free medical treatment of the injured persons and wished for their speedy recovery.

According to a press note released by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) all the medical expenses will be borne by the state government.

Notably, nine labourers were killed and seven others were injured when a bick laden truck carrying them skidded off the road and fell into Luhajhar Ghati under Gumma block of Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district.

While five persons died on the spot, four others succumbed to their injuries at hospital while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, police have started an investigation into the incident.

