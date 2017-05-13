Future elections to be held with paper trail voting, Says poll body

New Delhi: All future elections will be held with voting machines that have a paper trail attached, the Election Commission said on Friday amid a storm of allegations that poll results were manipulated by faulty devices.

The Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) system records the candidate and symbol a person voted for but the voter cannot take the receipt home.

The announcement was made by chief election commissioner Nasim Zaidi after a meeting with representatives of seven national and 35 recognised state parties here.

AAP and BSP have alleged that they have faced huge defeats in elections held this year because EVMs were tampered. They have alleged that the BJP’s big wins in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and last month’s Delhi civic polls were aided by rigged EVMs.