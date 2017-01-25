Headlines

Full dress rehearsal for Republic Day Parade 2017

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
rehearsal

New Delhi: The full dress rehearsal of the 67th Republic Day Parade was conducted here on Monday morning on the same route for the parade to be held on January 26.

The rehearsal started from Vijay Chowk in New Delhi at 9.50 am and moved towards Red Fort in old Delhi, where it ended.

The parade will showcase India’s military might and cultural diversity.

The tableau of Odisha

The tableau of Arunachal Pradesh

The tableau of Maharashtra

The tableau of Manipur

The tableau of Gujarat

The tableau of Lakshadweep 

The tableau of Karnataka

The tableau of Delhi 

The tableau of Haryana

The tableau of Himachal Pradesh 

The tableau of West Bengal 

The tableau of Tamil Nadu

The tableau of Goa 

The tableau of Tripura 

The tableau of Jammu & Kashmir

The tableau of Assam

The tableau of Indian Air Force

The tableau of Indian Navy

Brahmos WPN System 

