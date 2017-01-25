Full dress rehearsal for Republic Day Parade 2017

New Delhi: The full dress rehearsal of the 67th Republic Day Parade was conducted here on Monday morning on the same route for the parade to be held on January 26.
The rehearsal started from Vijay Chowk in New Delhi at 9.50 am and moved towards Red Fort in old Delhi, where it ended.
The parade will showcase India’s military might and cultural diversity.
The tableau of Odisha
The tableau of Arunachal Pradesh
The tableau of Maharashtra
The tableau of Manipur
The tableau of Gujarat
The tableau of Lakshadweep
The tableau of Karnataka
The tableau of Delhi
The tableau of Haryana
The tableau of Himachal Pradesh
The tableau of West Bengal
The tableau of Tamil Nadu
The tableau of Goa
The tableau of Tripura
The tableau of Jammu & Kashmir
The tableau of Assam
The tableau of Indian Air Force
The tableau of Indian Navy
Brahmos WPN System