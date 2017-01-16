Fuerste to lead Kalinga Lancers in HIL

Bhubaneswar: The fifth edition of Hockey India League (HIL) will begin from January 21 for which the new jersey of the Odisha franchise Kalinga Lancers was unveiled on Sunday. German player Moritz Fuerste was announced as the captain for the state team at the event.

The Kalinga Lancers will feature 20 players with 12 Indian players and 8 international players. Dipsan Tirkey, Amit Rohidass and Nilam Sanjip Khes of Odisha will be the centre of attraction in home matches.

Other players include SK Uthappa, Devinder Valmiki, Pradip Mor, Anand Lakra, Lalit Upadhyaya, Adam Dixon, Aran Zalewski and Andrew Charter among others.

The 33 year old Fuerste was a part of the German gold winning Olympic team of the 2008 as well as 2012 Olympic Games. He has played 256 matches and has 109 international goals to his name.

The home team had finished as runners up last season. This year they will be playing five matches at Kalinga Stadium. It will face Delhi in its opening game on January 22, then followed by a match against Ranchi Rays on 23rd. Lancers will play its third home match versus UP Wizards and its fourth against Punjab on February 3. It will finish off its home league campaign on February 5 up against Mumbai.