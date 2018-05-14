Fruit prices up on eve of Savitri Brata

Bhubaneswar: With just a day to go for Savitri Brata, the prices of most fruits have sky rocketed in the city. Savitri Brata or Savitri Amavasya is a fasting day observed by married Hindu Odia women on the Amavasya, the no moon day in the Bikram Sambat month of Jestha for the long life of their husbands.

Traders blame the limited supply of fruits this year for the nearly 100 per cent jump in the prices of most fruits this season. “Unlike previous years, there are fewer fruits in the market,” said a fruit vendor at Unit I market.

Most of the markets on Sunday witnessed heavy footfall. Mango, jackfruit, grape, orange, litchi, palm, banana, watermelon, pineapple, jamun and ice apple proved to be favourites.

Mangoes on Sunday sold at prices between Rs100 and Rs 120 a kg. The price of the fruit was around Rs 50 to 60 per kg last week. Apples sold for Rs 150 to Rs 180 per kg, grapes for Rs 160 per kg, pineapples for Rs 30 to 40 apiece and litchi for Rs 200 per kg.

“The prices are sky high and beyond my budget. How can we celebrate if fruits are so expensive? Why does no one have any control over the prices”, wondered a woman.

Notably, the Brata was named after Savitri, the beautiful daughter of King Aswapati of Madra Desa. She selected Satyavan, a prince in exile who was living in the forest with his blind father Dyumatsen, as her life partner. She left the palace and lived with her husband and the in-laws in the forest. As a devoted wife and daughter-in-law, she went to great lengths to take care of them. One day while cutting wood in the jungle, Satyavan’s head reeled and he fell down from a tree. Then Yama, the death God, appeared to take away Satyavan’s soul. Deeply hurt, Savitri pleaded to Yamraj not to be separated from her husband. If anything, he would take away the soul of her husband and she would also follow. Yamraj, moved by the devotion of Savitri, returned the life of her husband. Soon Satyavan regained his lost kingdom.