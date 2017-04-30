From June, Mumbai-Goa train to launch: Wi-Fi, cuisines by celebrity chefs, TV on every seat

New Delhi: Soon, train passengers travelling between Mumbai and Goa will get facilities like choice cuisines curated by celebrity chefs, tea and coffee vending machines in every coach, wi-fi facilities and individual LCD screens, which will be introduced in June.
There will also be water level indicators in bio-vacuum toilets, sensorised taps, and hand driers.
Indian Railways will unveil a new premier train service between Mumbai and Goa in June with state-of-the-art facilities.
The 20-coach Tejas Express will also have automatic doors and secured gangways for all coaches, a first for the Indian Railways.
Currently automatic doors are operational in Metro trains only, while gangways, corridors between coaches, are not closed from the sides.
After the Mumbai-Goa run, the Tejas service, which was promised in the budget, is likely to be pressed on the Delhi- Chandigarh route.