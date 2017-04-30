Latest News Update

From June, Mumbai-Goa train to launch: Wi-Fi, cuisines by celebrity chefs, TV on every seat

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
celebrity

New Delhi: Soon, train passengers travelling between Mumbai and Goa will get facilities like choice cuisines curated by celebrity chefs, tea and coffee vending machines in every coach, wi-fi facilities and individual LCD screens, which will be introduced in June.

There will also be water level indicators in bio-vacuum toilets, sensorised taps, and hand driers.

Indian Railways will unveil a new premier train service between Mumbai and Goa in June with state-of-the-art facilities.

The 20-coach Tejas Express will also have automatic doors and secured gangways for all coaches, a first for the Indian Railways.

Currently automatic doors are operational in Metro trains only, while gangways, corridors between coaches, are not closed from the sides.

After the Mumbai-Goa run, the Tejas service, which was promised in the budget, is likely to be pressed on the Delhi- Chandigarh route.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Ramdev Ramdev
11.4K
Latest News Update

Ramdev baba accident goes viral
7th Pay 7th Pay
7.1K
Headlines

State Fitment Panel on 7th Pay to table report today
Odia song Odia song
5.4K
Entertainment

Popular Odia Song “Jai Phula” in America gym center
Vajpayee Vajpayee
4.2K
Headlines

CM Naveen Patnaik meets Atal Bihari Vajpayee, asks about health
Air Asia flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur to launch today Air Asia flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur to launch today
3.7K
Headlines

Air Asia flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur to launch today
To Top