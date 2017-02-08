Culture

Friday music in IG Park

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Friday music in IG Park

Bhubaneswar: The monthly musical programme by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), here at Indira Gandhi Park,  will be held on Friday, February 10, with two artists joining together to entertain the connoisseurs in two different sessions.

The two artists to be seen at the event would be the leading upcoming vocalist Omkar Dadarkar, performing Hindustani Classical music from 6 pm to 7.30 pm, and another young exponent, Rimpa Siva, popularly known as Princess of Tabla, to be showcasing her talent from 7.45 pm to 8.30 pm.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

Bhubaneswar new Rly station to be completed by May 2017 Bhubaneswar new Rly station to be completed by May 2017
6.4K
Headlines

Bhubaneswar new Rly station to be completed by May 2017
5.2K
Entertainment

Ollywood romance: From reel to real
Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore
4.1K
Crime

Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore
BSNL BSNL
3.6K
Business

BSNL offers 1GB data at Rs 36
IPL auction OCA 10 names IPL auction OCA 10 names
3.2K
Headlines

OCA suggests names of 10 Odia cricketers for IPL auction
To Top