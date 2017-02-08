Friday music in IG Park

Bhubaneswar: The monthly musical programme by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), here at Indira Gandhi Park, will be held on Friday, February 10, with two artists joining together to entertain the connoisseurs in two different sessions.

The two artists to be seen at the event would be the leading upcoming vocalist Omkar Dadarkar, performing Hindustani Classical music from 6 pm to 7.30 pm, and another young exponent, Rimpa Siva, popularly known as Princess of Tabla, to be showcasing her talent from 7.45 pm to 8.30 pm.