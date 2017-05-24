Fresh violence in UP’s Saharanpur; 1 killed, several injured

Lucknow: A day after one Dalit man was killed and several injured in fresh caste-clashes in western Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, on Wednesday four senior officials and additional policemen have been rushed to the area to control the situation.

As per sources, the incident took place hours after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati visited riot-torn Shabbirpur village on Tuesday.

Clashes broke out in Chandrapur and neighbouring villages between the upper-caste men and the Dalits, who were returning from Mayawati’s meeting.

Saharanpur has been in the grip of caste violence since April.

The development comes after the recent violence involving Dalits and Thakurs in Saharanpur during the birth anniversary celebrations of B. R. Ambedkar, as per sources.

The issue dates back to May 5, when a mob from the Thakur community allegedly burned and ransacked 25 houses belonging to Dalits, and injured 15 members from the community, in Saharanpur, sources said.