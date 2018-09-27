PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Fresh video of 2016 surgical strike release

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on

New Delhi: A fresh video of surgical strike that was launched by the Indian army on September 29, 2016, has emerged just two days ahead of the second anniversary of the Army’s major operation.

In the video, the Indian Army was seen carrying out surgical strikes on seven terror launchpads across the Line of Control (LoC) in PoK. The operation that was carried out on September 28, 2016, at around 12 am, concluded at around 4 am on September 29, 2016.

Before the surgical strike, the Indian Army reached the border and killed around 29 militants. After which the army destroyed the launchpads of the terrorists. The Indian army after completing the operation successfully reached the Indian border.

Earlier, the government had released the first video of the surgical strike on July this year.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

trains trains
2.3K
Headlines

Know the trains cancelled, diverted in Odisha
organic farming policy organic farming policy
1.1K
Headlines

Odisha formulates Organic Farming Policy
Rafale deal Rafale deal
1.1K
Headlines

Rafale Deal: Ex-French Prez contradicted himself; Dassault chose Reliance on its own, says Jaitley
To Top