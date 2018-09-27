Fresh video of 2016 surgical strike release

New Delhi: A fresh video of surgical strike that was launched by the Indian army on September 29, 2016, has emerged just two days ahead of the second anniversary of the Army’s major operation.

In the video, the Indian Army was seen carrying out surgical strikes on seven terror launchpads across the Line of Control (LoC) in PoK. The operation that was carried out on September 28, 2016, at around 12 am, concluded at around 4 am on September 29, 2016.

Before the surgical strike, the Indian Army reached the border and killed around 29 militants. After which the army destroyed the launchpads of the terrorists. The Indian army after completing the operation successfully reached the Indian border.

Earlier, the government had released the first video of the surgical strike on July this year.