Fresh trouble for Raja Acharya’s release as CP decides to move HC challenging his bail

Bhubaneswar: Gangster Raja Acharya may face a new hurdle in his release from jail as the Commissionerate Police has decided to move Orissa High Court seeking cancellation of the bail granted to gangster Raja Acharya.

“We are consulting legal experts to move High Court seeking cancellation of the bail granted to gangster Raja Acharya and will file the petition after receiving required documents from the court,” said Police Commissioner YB Khurania on Saturday.

Acharya was granted conditional bail by the High Court on Friday in connection with a 2010 case pertaining to the abduction of an employee of Jyoti Motors and extortion of money from him.

The single bench of Justice JP Das allowed him bail against two sureties of Rs 50,000 each.

Acharya had moved the High Court following rejection of his bail plea by the Bhubaneswar Additional District Judge Court in March last year.

The gangster was convicted in murder of judo coach Biranchi Das and was arrested from Goa on May 28, 2008.

He has been serving life imprisonment in Jharpara jail, Bhubaneswar since then.

Biranchi was murdered by Acharya over his alleged one-sided love affair with Odia actress Leslie Tripathy.

After grant of conditional bail yesterday by the High Court, it was expected that gangster may walk out of the jail as he has already been granted bail in other cases against him.