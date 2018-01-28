Fresh ceasefire violation: Pakistani troops target BSF posts, hamlets

Jammu: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and opened indiscriminate fire at forward Indian posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati and Mankote sectors in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Saturday.

There was no casualty or injury to anyone in the firing incidents, as per sources.

Thirteen people, including seven civilians, have been killed and over 70 others injured in intense shelling by Pakistan along the International Border (IB) in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts, and the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts from January 18 to 22, leading to the displacement of thousands of border residents.