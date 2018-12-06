Fresh attempts to stoke communal violence in Bulandshahr

By pragativadinewsservice
New Delhi: Police have thwarted attempts to incite communal violence in Bulandshahr region.

Police sources said  there seems to be fresh moves to stoke communal fire by vested interest groups as the news of an allegedly injured bull fuelled rumours.

The bull was taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

The incident was reported from Aulina village under Aurangabad police station area of Bulandshahr. The locals have blamed the minority community for the incident.

The incident comes days after mob violence in the district claimed the lives of a police inspector and a youth.

The VHP has called the violence unfortunate,  but claimed that the police had completely failed to stop illegal cow slaughter.

