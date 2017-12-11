French tourists assaulted, women molested by locals in UP’s Mirzapur, 8 held

Lucknow: A group of French tourists were assaulted with sticks by local boys in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur on Sunday afternoon. The women foreign tourists were allegedly molested as well.

Reportedly, eight persons have been arrested in connection with the attack on French nationals. However, the police said the French nationals were not attacked.

The four accused have been identified as Deepak, Prabhat, Vivek and Imran, all aged between 24-25 years and residents of Varanasi. The other accused are yet to be identified.

An FIR has been lodged and a case under IPC section 354/511 (attempt to assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) has been registered against the four accused. This is not the first instance where foreign tourists have had to face harassment from locals in Uttar Pradesh.

Recently, a German national was beaten up by a man at a railway Station in Sonbhadra district of UP because he unintentionally ignored a man’s greeting. On October 26, a Swiss couple was attacked by a group of men in Agra’s Fatehpur Sikri.