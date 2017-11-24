Latest News Update

French President Emmanuel Macron to visit India early next year

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Emmanuel Macron

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron scheduled to visit India next month, will now be coming early next year, the country’s envoy Alexandre Ziengler said today.

Macron was scheduled to visit India next month to attend the International Solar Alliance (ISA) summit, but that has been now deferred.

The visit is expected to take place in March.

The French ambassador was speaking on the sidelines of a digital exhibition showcasing various facets of the Indo- French relations

M J Akbar, Minister of State for External Affairs, was also present at the event.

Ziengler said 4,000 sq ft digital exhibition on the lawns of the India Gate is based on the “past, the present and the future” of the Indo-French ties and showcases the “long history” of cooperation between the two countries.

