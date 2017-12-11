Freight train derails in Odisha, zero injury reported

Bhubaneswar: Three wagons of a goods train derailed at the Marshalling Yard of Khurda Road station near the State capital in the wee hour of today, informed an East Coast Railway (ECoR) official.

The incident happened at around 4.00 AM while the goods train travelling from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh approached the Marshalling Yard. The train was scheduled to reach Talcher station in Odisha.

No one has been injured in the accident. The 15th, 16th and 17th wagons from the rear side of the train got affected in the mishap, informed an official.

The safety officers of engineering and mechanical branches rushed to the site and the track was restored at around 6.00 AM.

Normal train services on the line were not affected as the incident happened inside the yard, the official added.