Freedom fighters memorial rally organised

Bhubaneswar: A rally in memory of freedom fighters was organised on Thursday to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and 1st death anniversary of freedom fighter Saraswati Devi.

Publisher of Odia leading daily ‘Pragativadi’, Siba Prasad Biswal attended the occasion as chief guest and flagged off the rally. The participants took out the rally from Bandareswar Smruti Udyan and reached Thakkar Bapa ashram. The rally was organised by Sangrami Jagannath Manadhata Smruti Parishad.

Gandhian Nishakar Das and Mahatma Gandhi 150th birth anniversary celebration state committee coordinator Dr Biswajit, members Mihir Pratap Das and Birupakshya Tripathy were present.

Besides, senior journalists Kailash Chandra Parida, Kailash Chandra Nayak, and several educationists attended the programme.

Organised under the supervision of Freedom Fighters Youth Font Badachana block president Srikant Samal, the rally was also attended by Manas Samal, Pragyaranjan Das, Sumant Mallick Sashikanta Nayak, Mrutyumjay Samal and Umesh Samal.

Among others, Naresh Mallik, Basant Sahu, Upendra Behera, Mehraj Ali Khan, Ranjan Senapati, Soumyaranjan Shanti, Rajendra Palei, Mujalin Khan, Sesana Behera, Deepak Swain, Raja Swain, Jagan Das, Manoj Mohantyb and Sunil Mallik were present during the rally.