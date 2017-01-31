Free WiFi on the cards for more than 1000 villages

Headlines

New Delhi: Under a new pilot project known as Digital Village, the Indian government plans to provide free WiFi to 1050 villages in the next six months.

This will be done through a WiFi hotspot for each village that will be mounted on a special tower. Villagers can connect to the WiFi using their cell phones.

 

In the first phase, the budget for the programme is estimated at a whopping $62 million while in later phases the programme will cover other parts of the country.

Basic development services like interactive education and medical services as well as basic internet accesswill be provided to rural areas using digital technology, said Aruna Sundararajan, an official at the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

 

The move comes in the wake of the cashless economy plan of the Centre.

 

