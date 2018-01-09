Headlines

Free Wi-Fi at 26 more Odisha railway stations

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: In a bid to provide free internet service, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has installed free Wi-Fi services at 26 railway stations in the state for the benefit of passengers and locals.

The railway stations where the services have been launched include Harishankar Road, Nawapara Road, Lanjigarh Road, Koraput, Jeypore, Damanjodi, Laxmipur Road, Muniguda, Doikalu, Bissam Cuttack, Muribahal, Turekela Road, Lakna, Nayagarh, Porjanpur, Goaldih, Naranpur, Basantpur, Nilakantheswar, Harichandanpur, Chilikdara, Sagadapata, Tangiriapal, Tomka, Baghuapal and Sukinda Road.

The East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (ECoRWWO) has funded for installation and maintenance of this facility.

According to sources, hotspots have been created at these stations which enable people to use services like e-commerce, online banking, offer them access to open websites of schools and universities and social schemes, e-ticketing for train and bus services.

The station areas will also be used as a community utility areas and enhance the goodwill of the people for railways.

