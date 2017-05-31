Free treatment for cancer patients in all district headquarters hospitals

Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Tuesday availed the facility of free treatment for cancer in all district headquarters hospitals of the state.

Announcing this at a function in the Secretariat, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said patients of rural and tribal areas will mainly be benefited from the scheme to be implemented from State Government’s own resources.

Notably, free cancer treatment was available in 13 districts headquarters hospitals including Capital Hospital here and Government Hospital at Rourkela. Now, cancer patients will be able to avail free chemotherapy, radiotherapy and consultation at district headquarters hospitals.

Similarly, radiotherapy centres will be established at Nabarangpur, Jharsuguda, Angul and the Capital Hospital at a cost of Rs 40 crore and Rs 50 crore each in next two years, the CM said and added that as treatment will be available near their house, it will reduce emotional and financial burden on patients.