Free promises detrimental to democracy: Vice-President

Amaravati: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said free promises made by political parties are detrimental to democracy.

He said parties are making strange promises ahead of the elections, but wondered how those promises could be implemented.

The Vice-President asked who will be responsible for those promises if not be fulfilled.

He wondered if there was any accountability. Naidu suggested that political parties should analyse the financial condition of the state, its debts, and then make promises.

He advised the political leaders to think of mobilizing the resources to fulfill their promises.