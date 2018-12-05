Free promises detrimental to democracy: Vice-President

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Free promises
5

Amaravati: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said free promises made by political parties  are detrimental to democracy.

He said parties are making strange promises ahead of the elections, but wondered how those promises could be implemented.

Related Posts

AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal: Christian Michel sent to…

AIADMK leaders pay tributes to Jayalalithaa

CBI seeks 14-day custody for middleman Michel

The Vice-President asked who will be responsible for those promises if not be fulfilled.

He wondered if there was any accountability. Naidu suggested that political parties should analyse the financial condition of the state, its debts, and then make  promises.

He advised the political leaders  to think of  mobilizing  the resources to fulfill their promises.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.