Free Diagnostic Facilities to patients at AIIMS

New Delhi: All life saving and emergency drugs including crystalloids as well as Investigation and Diagnostic Procedures are being provided free to all patients in AIIMS hospital, Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare) Ashwini Kumar Choubey said on Friday.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha today, Choubey said, “In AIIMS Hospital, life saving & emergency drugs including crystalloids as well as Investigation and Diagnostic Procedures are being provided free to all patients attending the casualty.”

“As regards hospitalized inpatients, all medicines & surgical consumables are provided free of cost in case of BPL patients, for the duration they are admitted,” he added.

The poor patients who do not hold a valid BPL card also provided all medicines & surgical consumables required for their treatment from the hospital without any charges on case to case basis, on recommendation of treating doctors and as ascertained by the Medical Social Service Officers.

All diagnostic and therapeutic facilities are being provided to the entitled patients as per the approved packages under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana).