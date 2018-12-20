Free accommodation for army recruitment rally aspirants in city

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to provide free accommodation to those attending the Army recruitment rally in Bhubaneswar.

The civic body has thrown open four of its Kalyan Mandap, Community Centres and Jatri Niwas across the city to accommodate 600 aspirants for of Territorial Army (120 Battalion) recruitment rally from December 20 to December 23.

While the civic body will facilitate accommodation of 150 participants at Unit VI Kalyan Mandap near Bhubaneswar Club, 50 aspirants for the recruitment rally can be accommodated at Sastri Nagar Community Centre near 120 Battalion.

Similarly, 200 candidates will be accommodated at Unit VIII Community Centre, 200 more would be given accommodation at Jatri Niwas (1st floor) with a dormitory facility near Cuttack Road. The civic body in an office order has also asked its officials concerned to facilitate the sanitation and drinking water facilities etc at the centres, where candidates are likely to come and stay from various parts of Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar.

A senior BMC official said “we have requested the authorities of 120 Battalion to inform the candidates coming from various parts of the Eastern region regarding the accommodation facilitated by the civic body.