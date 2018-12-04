Fraud case: CBI files charge sheet against Punjab govt officials

New Delhi: The CBI on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against 15 persons including nine serving and retired officials of Punjab government for criminal conspiracy and fraud case.

The charge sheet was filed in the court of Special Judicial Magistrate, Mohali against five Punjab police officials, a food safety officer, three officials of co-operative societies department and 6 private persons.

The CBI had registered the case on July 5, 2016 on the orders dated of High Court of Punjab and Haryana. It was alleged by the petitioner that he and his associates were not allowed to contest the elections of Directors of Primary Co-operative Agriculture Development Bank Ltd. in Dharmkot of Moga district in Punjab.

When he approached the High Court of Punjab & Haryana, a false case at Police Station Kot Isah Khan was registered against him.

The CBI investigation revealed that the officials of Department of Co-operative Societies of Punjab had allegedly conspired with local police officials and some private persons to rig the election process for the posts of Directors of Board of PADB, Dharmkot held on February 12, 2014 and the accused police officials did not allow the petitioner & other candidates to file the nomination papers.

It was further alleged that the officials of the Department of Co-operative Societies themselves deposited the nomination fees on behalf of selected few candidates & distorted the whole election process and declared them elected as unopposed.

It was also found that when the petitioner approached the High Court against the said malpractices adopted in the election, an FIR was registered at Police Station Kot Isah Khan, District- Moga (Punjab) against petitioner on alleged false documents with the connivance of Food Safety Official.

After a thorough investigation, a charge sheet was filed.