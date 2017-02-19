Fourth phase polls: BJD leads, BJP close

Bhubaneswar: The fourth phase polls of the ongoing three tier panchayat election has repeated the performance of political parties like the three earlier phases. The polling for the fourth phase concluded today.

The trend of claiming maximum seats by the ruling party continued while lotus bloomed at many sites across the state. As per reports of estimated numbers of seats, BJD leads the fourth round with 86 zilla parishad zones while BJP put up a strong fight with 68 seats. Congress, like the previous three rounds is at 6 seats while an independent candidate has claimed one.

Polling percent was high at 76 percent wherein Sonepur saw highest polling at 86 percent and Ganjam saw least voting at 65 percent.