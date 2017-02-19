Fourth phase panchayat polls conclude

Bhubaneswar: Voting for the fourth phase of the three tier panchayat polls concluded today for 161 zilla parishad zones of 28 districts.

The response from public was enthusiastic as about 70 percent polling was estimated by 12 noon. Polling had begun at 7 am.

While polling had to be postponed at several booths due to faulty ballot papers, most of the booths where polling was conducted reported peaceful voting.

The counting has begun and all eyes are on the numbers won by BJD and BJP that fought neck to neck in the previous three phases.

BJD is still the leader with estimate wins of 118 of 188 zilla parishad zones in the first phase, 110 of 174 in the second and around 100 of 175 seats in the third phase.