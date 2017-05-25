Four women gang-raped, kin shot dead in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: In yet another shameful incident, four women have been allegedly gang-raped and a man was shot dead when a group of armed miscreants waylaid a family traveling by car in Greater Noida early on Thursday morning.
The family was traveling from Jewar to Bulandshahr and stopped the car on the Yamuna Expressway when they suspected the car had a flat tire.
“When we came closer to Sabauta village, we sensed something was wrong with the tires of the car. We stopped the car and found the two front tires were flat,” said one of the family members.
When they got out of the car, a group of six or seven allegedly armed men suddenly appeared and surrounded them, the family member further said. They took away our valuables such as mobile phones, purses and jewellery, he added.
Then they allegedly took the women further into the field and gang-raped them. When one of the men from the family tried to oppose them, they shot him in the chest and leg, killing him on the spot.
When Police reached the spot the alleged criminals had fled.