Four women arrested of cheating

Bhubaneswar: Balipatna police on Wednesday has arrested four women in connection of a cheating case. The accused were identified as Pooja Bai, Laxmi Bai, Sumitra Bai and Vidya Bai from Chhattisgarh state.

As per police, all the accused had been to Sishumatha Sahi village, about 500 meters away from Balipatna police limits to clean and make gold necklace. They went to the house of Satyabhama Mishra to make a gold beaded necklace. The family members somehow with a doubt detained four of them and informed the police when they were trying to replace the original necklace with the fake one.

The police being informed reached the spot and upon search, original necklace was found from their possession.

While interrogation, the accused revealed of 15 other gang members. After getting information, police raided the place where the accused were staying. But being informed earlier, the other gang members had fled from the spot.

Basing on the complaint filed by Satyabhama’s son Chinmaya Mishra, a case (16/17) has been registered under Section 481, 379, 420, and 34 of IPC.

However, all the accused were produced in court on Wednesday.