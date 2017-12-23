Twin City

Four students of Ravenshaw University suspended for eve-teasing

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Ravenshaw University

Cuttack: Four students of Ravenshaw University were suspended on Friday for eve-teasing a girl student.

The Students are Debapriya Parida, Asish Choudhury, Ritesh Kumar and Swon Acharya, all second year Information Technology Management (ITM) students.

While Choudhury has been suspended for one year, Parida, Acharya and Ritesh Kumar have been suspended for six months, said Ravenshaw University Registrar Maheswar Agasti.

Agasti said about two months back, the four boarders of East Hostel had passed lewd comments at a girl student following which the victim had lodged written complaint with the Vice-Chancellor Praksh Chandra Sarangi. The VC forwarded the case to Gender Sensitization Committee Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH) for a probe.

The committee submitted its inquiry report recently, basing on which the varsity authority suspended the four students, Agasti added. Meanwhile, protesting the suspension more than 40 ITM students staged dharna before the office of the VC. They were demanding authorities to reconsider and revoke the suspension order.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Team India Team India
3.9K
Headlines

See Pics: Team India reaches Bhubaneswar
sex racket sex racket
2.0K
Headlines

Sex racket busted, two actresses arrested from five-star hotels
T20 T20
1.3K
Headlines

IND vs SL, 1st T20I: India bowl out Lanka for 87, register biggest T20I win

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top