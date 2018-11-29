Four students injured after bus radiator explodes

Ganjam: At least four students suffered minor injuries after the radiator of a school bus carrying them exploded in Berhampur of Ganjam district on Thursday.

The incident took place when the bus carrying the students of Oxford Public School in Berhampur was en route to the school.

According to the sources, the school children noticed smoke emanating from the radiator of the bus. Soon after the radiator exploded, leaving four students injured.

The injured students were rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. They were discharged from the hospital after preliminary treatment, said the sources.

The reason behind the explosion of the radiator is yet to be ascertained, sources said.