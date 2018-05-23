Four sloth bears rescued from well in Odisha

Nabarangpur: Four sloth bears, including three cubs, were rescued by forest officials from a well at Padalguda village in Nabarangpur district today.

According to reports, the bears were spotted by locals after accidentally fell into an open well in a paddy field.

They informed the forest officials about the incident. The forest staff rushed to the spot getting information and launched a rescue operation. The forest department along with a team of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODARF) conducted the drive and managed to rescue all the bears safely.

Locals informed that the four animals had strayed into the village last evening and were chased away by the villagers; however, they were once again spotted moving in the locality this morning.