Four Outstanding Women Felicitated For Exceptional Contribution Towards Society

Bhubaneswar: Four outstanding women were felicitated for their exceptional contribution towards society by Kanyaa Anmol Hai (KAH) today at a ceremony held in Hotel Swosti Premium here.

The Doyen of Odia devotional songs Ms. Shantilata Barik, Legendary Mountaineer Ms. Kalpana Das, Inspiring teacher and literary genius Dr. Sanghamitra Mishra and Veteran Odia actress Ms. Namrata Das were conferred with the First ‘Charan Sparsh Award’.

Social Organisation, Kanyaa Anmol Hai (KAH), known for its work on protecting girl children has designed an innovative programme to felicitate outstanding women for their inspiring work.

Named appropriately as ‘Charan Sparsh’, this initiative has been created to present a platform that celebrates the life, work and legacy of female living legends of Odisha who have inspired generations of girls and women in Odisha and beyond to excel in different professions, to be examples in personal lives in contributing to social reforms and in being resilient during times of hard challenges and difficulties.

During the award ceremony Saroj Dash, the National Coordinator of KAH said that he feels a strong need to celebrate the life and work of our women to inspire our next generation of women.

Legendary Mountaineer Ms. Kalpana Das said that when she will get an opportunity to go for mountaineering she will definitely take the ‘Kanya Anmol He’ logo along with Lord Jagannath Bana (Pataka).

Sasmita Dash (Founder), Amiyabala Parida( President) Anshu Tripathy ( Co-Chairperson), Archana Panigrahi, Sagar Dash ( Coordinator), Suryanarayan Mohanty, Tapaswini Pattnaik were present at this occasion.