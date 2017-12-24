Four killed in separate road mishaps in Odisha

Jajpur/Sundergarh: At least four persons were killed in separate road accidents in Jajpur and Sundergarh districts on Sunday.

According to reports, Umakant Barik of Patuli village was mowed down by a speeding truck at Patuli Square on NH 215 under Korei Police Station area in Jajpur district this morning.

The mishap took place while he was trying to cross the NH. Driver of a Cuttack bound private bus namely ‘Swastik’ (Registration No. OR 05 AK 0030) lost control over the wheels and ran him over and he died on the spot.

Tension ran high at Paluli Square following the accident. The angry locals vandalized the bus. They also demanded a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the kin of the deceased and staged a road blockade.

Jajpur and Korei Police reached the spot being informed about the accident and pacified the mob.

Similalry, at least three persons were killed on the spot and one sustained critical injury after a Maruti Suzuki Alto car (Registration No. OR 08 C 3887) they were travelling in dashed against a truck from front near Kamardihi on NH 10 under Sundergarh Sadar Police Station area this morning. While the injured was rushed to VIMSAR Hospital in Burla, his condition is stated to be critical.

Police have reached the spot and seized the mangled car.