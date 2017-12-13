Four killed in road accident in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: In a tragic road accident, at least four persons were killed and five others sustained critical injuries after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling collided head-on with a trailer near Dangapani village under Keonjhar Sadar police this morning.

The accident took place at around 9 am when the autorickshaw with nine passengers collided head-on with a trailer coming from the opposite side while taking over a truck. Reportedly, the auto-rickshaw was on its way to Keonjhar town from Suakandi village.

The deceased have been identified as Siba Patra, Benu Patra, Keshab Patra and Suresh Patra.

On being informed, local police rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operation.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and the injured persons were admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital.