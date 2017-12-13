Headlines

Four killed in road accident in Keonjhar

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
road accident

Keonjhar: In a tragic road accident, at least four persons were killed and five others sustained critical injuries after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling collided head-on with a trailer near Dangapani village under Keonjhar Sadar police this morning.

The accident took place at around 9 am when the autorickshaw with nine passengers collided head-on with a trailer coming from the opposite side while taking over a truck. Reportedly, the auto-rickshaw was on its way to Keonjhar town from Suakandi village.

The deceased have been identified as Siba Patra, Benu Patra, Keshab Patra and Suresh Patra.

On being informed, local police rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operation.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and the injured persons were admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zeena Samal Zeena Samal
7.4K
Entertainment

More pics from inside Zeena and Rudra’s reception party
Zaira Wasim Zaira Wasim
1.2K
Headlines

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim molestation case: CM Mehbooba Mufti calls for strict action
Odisha Odisha
860
Headlines

Heavy rainfall from December 7 but no cyclone in Odisha: IMD

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top