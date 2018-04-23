Four killed in separate road mishaps in Odisha

Balasore/Angul: At least four people were killed and two others injured in separate road mishaps at different places in the state last night.

A man was killed after being hit by a dumper near Laxmannath Toll Gate in Jaleswar area of Balasore district late Sunday night. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Another man and his brother-in-law were killed after a Hyva truck hit their motorbike near Puruna Bazaar on NH-16 in Bahanaga of Balasore district.

The deceased have been identified as Sarbaz Ali Khan and Dayar Ali Khan of Mirzapur area near Chandipur in Balasore district. The duo was on the way to Balasore from Bhadrak when they were hit by the truck killing them on the spot.

Similarly, a person died and another two were hurt after a trailer rammed into a roadside shop near Sanahula in Thakurgarh of Angul district.

According to reports, the trailer driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the shop where a few people were partying. The accident killed one and injured two, including the driver.