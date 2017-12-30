Four killed, five injured in van-truck collision in Jajpur

Jajpur: At least four people were killed and five persons sustained critical injuries after the vehicle they were travelling collided head-on with a truck on NH-53 near Balisahi in Jajpur district today.

According to reports, all the passengers were on their way to Duburi market when the driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle collided with a truck.

While three of the passengers died on the spot, one succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in hospital. The injured, including the driver have been admitted to Jajpur government hospital.

Hospital sources said, the condition of the injured persons is said to be critical and they are likely to be shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Meanwhile, the truck driver fled the spot after the mishap. Police have seized the truck and started probe into the matter.