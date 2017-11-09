Four killed as car falls off bridge in Kalahandi district

Junagarh: At least four persons were killed and another one was critically injured after the car they were travelling lost control and fell off a bridge on Hati river and hit a roadside tree here in Kalahandi district, today.

The deceased were identified as Ganesh Mahalik, Rabi Pradhan, Bablu Mahalik, Arun Sahu and the injured was Abhi Kata. All the victims are from Laxmisagarpada and Bazarpada area under Junagarh.

The accident took place early in the wee hours today when the five were returning back home after completing some work in a nearby village.

It is reported that the driver of the ill-fated vehicle lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle skidded off the bridge over Hati river and hit a roadside tree.

While four persons died on the spot, Abhi was rescued by some locals in a critical condition later in the morning. He was rushed to Junagarh Community Health Centre (CHC) and then shifted to Bhawanipatna Hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

Getting information, Junagarh Police reached the spot and seized the bodies along with the car.