Four injured in explosion at OMFED plant in Bhubaneswar

Pragativadi News Service
OMFED

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, four persons were injured including one critical, in an explosion at the OMFED plant in Chandrasekharpur here today.

The victims have been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

The injured labourers have been identified as Beena, Rajani, Meena and Sanatan Sahu of Kalarahanga village in the state capital. The health condition of Sanatan is said to be critical.

The mishap took place at around 8 am this morning. Though the exact reason of the mishap is yet to be known, it is suspected that the incident might have occurred after an explosion in a stabilizer due to short circuit.

Meanwhile, OMFED has announced to provide financial aid of Rs 50,000 each to the injured.

